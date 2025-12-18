

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) said on Thursday that it has bagged orders for 100 Airbus helicopters from Spain through the Directorate General for Armament and Material of the Ministry of Defense.



These four contracts aim to boost the modernization of Spain's defense and security assets. The contracts include four different models for the three branches of the Spanish Armed Forces.



Under the terms, Airbus will supply its 13 H135 helicopters, 50 H145M helicopters, 6 H175M helicopters, and 31 NH90 helicopters for the Spanish defense forces.



In parallel, Airbus Helicopters aims to develop its Albacete site in Spain into a center of expertise for digital capabilities. Within this framework, a Digital Campus is being developed in collaboration with the University of Albacete and the Science and Technology Park of Castilla Mancha.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News