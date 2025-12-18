

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada-based BRP Inc. (DOO), Thursday announced that it acknowledges the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's decision against the proposed sale of Telwater Pty, Ltd. to Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



In light of this development, BRP remains the owner of Telwater, an Australia-based manufacturer of aluminium boat and trailer packages. The company will continue to operate the business while evaluating all available options to determine the best path forward.



Moreover, BRP has confirmed that the commission's decision will have no impact on the Fiscal Year 2026 financial guidance of Telwater.



In the pre-market hours, DOO is trading at $73.95, down 2.08 percent on the Nasdaq.



