? Latest Lattice sensAI solution stack delivers industry-leading power efficiency, expanded AI model support, and flexible deployment tools for next-generation edge applications ?

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the latest release of the Lattice sensAI solution stack delivering expanded model support, enhanced AI performance, and greater deployment flexibility for a wider range of edge applications. With new purpose-built models, upgraded tools, and improved compatibility, Lattice sensAI empowers developers to achieve higher performance, lower power consumption, and faster integration of AI capabilities for Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer systems.

"Edge computing and AI are transforming how systems operate, increasing demand for solutions that deliver both low power and high performance," said Raemin Wang, Vice President, Segment Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. "With the latest version of our sensAI solution stack, we give system designers a robust set of new capabilities to help them build smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions for applications ranging from industrial automation to vehicular infotainment and security to prosumer devices, and beyond."

"Our collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor enables Mitsubishi Electric and Lattice to jointly develop edge AI for industrial equipment, combining FPGA-based AI acceleration with industrial know-how to create scalable, secure solutions for next-generation automation," said Naoki Nakamura, General Manager of the Numerical Control System Department, Mitsubishi Electric.

The latest Lattice sensAI solution stack (version 8.0) enables smart sensing at the far edge with low power, customizable AI solutions, delivering:

Extended purpose-built model support Expansion of pre-trained Human-Machine Interface (HMI) models and new models for multi-object and defect detection

Upgraded accelerator engine with enhanced compiler tools Advanced topology support for broader AI model compatibility

Ease-of-use improvements Complete set of tools and enhanced interfacing with Python API integration

Flexible deployment and automation Simplified RISC-V codebase for customization YAML-based automation for rapid prototyping



