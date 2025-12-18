

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), Thursday announced the appointment of Simon Dingemans to its Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2026.



Currently, Dingemans serves on the boards of Vodafone Group Plc and WPP plc.



Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of GlaxoSmithKline plc, a Partner at Goldman Sachs, and a Managing Director at The Carlyle Group.



Gregory Summe, incoming Chairman of the Avantor board, commented, 'Simon's appointment demonstrates the Board's commitment to finding the best talent to help create value for our stakeholders.'



In the pre-market hours, AVTR is trading at $11.18, up 0.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



