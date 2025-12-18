

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), a digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.



The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly earnings increased to $152.58 million, or $4.06 per share from $150.02 million, or $3.89 per share of last year, mainly driven by growth in revenues and a gain on sale of certain equity investments.



Excluding items, earnings were $169.57 million or $4.51 per share compared to $168.13 million or $4.37 per share of previous year.



On average, analysts expected the company to earn $4.36 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue rose 6.9 percent to $607.62 million from $568.66 million of prior year.



For the quarter revenue estimates were $603.22 million.



Annual Subscription Value climbed up to $2,411.1 million from $2,265.9 million of last year.



For the fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $14.55 to $15.25 and Adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $16.90 to $17.60.



Revenues continue to be expected in the range of $2,423 million to $2,448 million and Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $150 million.



Further, the company said that on December 16, 2025 it has been authorized to repurchase an additional $600 million of its common stock. The existing authorization was for repurchase of $400 million.



In pre-market activity, FDS shares were trading at $302.01, up 1.98% on the New York Stock Exchange.



