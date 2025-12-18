

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV), an industrial technology company, and Vecna Robotics, a provider of AI-driven autonomous material handling solutions, on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop next-generation Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solutions aimed at delivering cost-efficient automation.



The partnership combines Aptiv's technology portfolio with Vecna Robotics' autonomy and orchestration platform to provide safer, more efficient, and scalable material handling systems.



As part of the collaboration, Aptiv's perception and machine learning technologies will be integrated into Vecna Robotics' platform. The joint solution will include the PULSE Sensor, a compact surround-view camera paired with ultrashort-range radar to enable reliable 360-degree sensing, along with Aptiv Radar ML and Behavior ML technologies that support real-time perception and dynamic path planning in complex industrial environments.



Vecna Robotics' platform will provide autonomy and workflow orchestration through advanced perception and fail-safe navigation systems that detect and avoid obstacles in real time, while its CaseFlow integration enables coordinated workflows across humans, forklifts and other automation systems without disrupting existing operations.



On Wednesday, APTV shares closed at $76.75, down 0.87%.



