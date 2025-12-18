

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) announced an agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) to develop and manufacture advanced gallium nitride or GaN power products.



The collaboration integrates onsemi's system and product expertise with GlobalFoundries' advanced GaN process to deliver new 650V power devices for high-growth markets.



The company expects the GaN products to help customers to innovate and build smaller, more efficient power systems for AI data centers, EVs, space applications, and beyond.



As part of this agreement, onsemi will begin sampling in the first half of 2026.



'By combining our 200mm GaN-on-Si platform and U.S.-based manufacturing with onsemi's deep system and product expertise, we're accelerating high-efficiency solutions and building resilient supply chains for data centers, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other critical markets,' said Mike Hogan, Chief Business Officer, GlobalFoundries.



Currently, ON is trading at $54.78, up 2.71 percent, and GFS is trading at $36.49, up 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.



