

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) on Thursday said that Amazon Business has enhanced its Business Prime membership by adding new benefits through partnerships with Intuit QuickBooks, CrowdStrike, and Gusto, aimed at helping small and midsize businesses save time and money.



The new package offers discounts on QuickBooks for managing finances, free top-tier cybersecurity with CrowdStrike Falcon Go, and great savings on Gusto's payroll and HR services.



Amazon mentioned that these new features enhance the value of Business Prime, which already includes fast, free shipping, analytics, and spending controls.



This change highlights Amazon Business's commitment to helping its business customers worldwide as they keep expanding their customer base and sales annually.



AMZN is currently trading at $226.01, up $4.74 or 2.14 percent on the Nasdaq.



