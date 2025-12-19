

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE announced that it has secured more than 600 million euros in fresh financing through a 500 million euros bridge loan and 108 million euros in additional confirmed credit lines. These facilities are intended to provide interim liquidity and refinance utilizations of the company's existing 1.2 billion euros revolving credit facility, thereby increasing overall financial flexibility and headroom.



The 500 million euros bridge loan was fully underwritten by Santander Corporate & Investment Banking. Both the bridge loan and the additional credit lines carry a maturity of up to two years.



