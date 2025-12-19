Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 07:42 Uhr
101 Leser
Skanska replaces bridge in Jurupa Valley, California, USA, for USD 59M about SEK 580M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the County of Riverside Transportation Department for the Mission Boulevard Bridge Replacement project in Jurupa Valley, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 59M, about SEK 580M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2025.

The Mission Boulevard Bridge over the Santa Ana River supports regional mobility, safety, and improved access for Riverside County residents and travellers. Construction of the new bridge will include Mission style architecture with a parabolic soffit and raising the bridge 1.2-1.8 meters to maintain modern safety and flood standards.

Utility relocations, seismic retrofitting, improved drainage systems and environmental mitigation will shrink the project footprint, reducing ecological disruption while improving resilience against flooding. The project's environmental mitigation includes restoring over 3 hectares of streambed and habitat onsite and 0.7 hectares offsite to offset temporary impacts on fish and wildlife resources.

Work is slated to being in April 2026 and is expected to reach completion in September 2029.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 6752337
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-replaces-bridge-in-jurupa-valley--california--usa--for-usd-59m-about-sek-580m,c4284484

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4284484/3851964.pdf

20251219 US bridge replacement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-replaces-bridge-in-jurupa-valley-california-usa-for-usd-59m-about-sek-580m-302646665.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
