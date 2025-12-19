Norwegian technology and platform company Cyviz AS has been awarded two classified defense contracts by major European NATO-partner nations to deliver a fully mobile, containerised Command Control (C2) capability, strengthening Europe's operational readiness in high-threat and expeditionary environments.

Image from a previous military exercise where Cyviz demonstrated a mobile command center solution.

The contracts cover the design, integration, and delivery of secure, deployable operations centres engineered to NATO security standards, enabling military and security forces to establish full theatre-class command capability wherever operations require. Due to the sensitive nature of the missions, contract value and customer identities remain undisclosed.

From Demonstrated Readiness to Operational Deployment

The awards follow growing interest among European defence organisations in mobile and preconfigured command infrastructure, driven by evolving security conditions and the need for rapid, distributed decision-making.

Earlier this year, Cyviz demonstrated its capability by designing and deploying a ballistic-protected, fully operational mobile command centre within 24 hours during a NATO-aligned military exercise in the Netherlands. That demonstration, validated under realistic operational conditions, has since translated into concrete defence programmes.

"These contracts confirm a clear shift in how European defence organisations approach command infrastructure," said Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz.

"Speed, mobility, and secure collaboration are no longer optional. Our customers need mission-ready capability that can move with the operation."

Mobile C2 Built for High-Threat Environments

The contracts reflect a broader shift toward standardised, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions that can be rapidly deployed, upgraded, and scaled across operations. Cyviz' platform-based approach aligns with this development, delivering preconfigured, NATO-compatible C2 capabilities that reduce programme risk, shorten deployment timelines, and accelerate operational value, without compromising security or performance.

Under the agreements, Cyviz will deliver a containerised C2 platform optimised for forward-operating and distributed environments, integrating the company's in-house developed technology into a compact, ruggedised footprint. Initial deployments are planned for 2025, with full operational readiness in Q1 2026.

Strengthening Europe's Defense and Crisis Readiness

With more than 1,500 high-integrity control rooms and visualization systems delivered globally, Cyviz supports defence, government, energy, and security organisations worldwide. The company's transition to a scalable technology and platform model has positioned it as a strategic partner for defence modernisation and crisis preparedness.

"We're proud that Norwegian technology is contributing directly to NATO partners' operational readiness in complex environments," Gylvik added.

