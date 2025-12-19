Anzeige
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP) Result of AGM

19 December 2025

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Result of DXS AGM 2025

The Board of DXS International plc ("the Company" or "DXSP"), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll and the votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

ResolutionVotes For *- Votes
Against		- Votes Withheld **
Resolution 114,681,963100.0000.000
Resolution 214,647,71399.7734,2500.230
Resolution 314,671,96399.975,0000.035,000
Resolution 414,671,96399.975,0000.035,000
Resolution 514,676,96399.975,0000.030
Resolution 614,671,96399.975,0000.035,000

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

During the AGM, the Company's CEO, David Immelman, provided an update on DXS's progress. The Presentation is available for download from the Company's website at https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com

01252 719800
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


