DXS International plc (AQSE: DXSP): Half-year Financial Report

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2025.

H1 2025 Financial highlights:

Core recurring revenue model remains resilient. Revenue decreased by 2.6% to £1,684,712 (H1 2024 - £1,730,829) in the six months to 31 October 2025 ("Period"). Administration costs decreased by 5% in the Period (H1 2024 -£87,474)

Loss after tax in the Period of (£99,041) compared to a profit of £1,131 in H1 2024, a change of (£100,172). This was largely due to Grant Income reducing by £164,409. It should also be noted that all development costs for ongoing R&D are now included in the P&L, which is in line with new HMRC guidelines.

Available cash at the Period end was £160,400 (H1 2024 - £96,431), plus unutilised debtor drawdowns of £19,512 (H1 2024 £256,670).





Operational highlights:

The deployment of our new SMART Referral solution, Next-Gen, continues to provide exceptionally positive feedback from early adopter users. This is important as this is the potential trigger for Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) to move non-DXS practices to Next-Gen, an initiative we have been working on for some time that should potentially increase our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Our Secondary Care pilot, intended to remove the need for manual referral input by hospital staff into hospital systems, is running well. This should provide a new future revenue stream in due course.

Tackling Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) remains a top NHS priority and therefore, armed with the recent positive York Health Economic Consortium evaluation outcome, the Cholesterol prototype is expected to be market ready imminently. We will be well positioned to provide GP Primary Care Networks (PCN) (1 PCN =on average 5 GP practices) with a medicine optimisation solution that can help them achieve the new 2026 CVD targets, which if met, are worth approximately £49,000 NHS incentive per practice - up from £17,000 per practice last year.

Completed a hypertension project for a PCN in the East of England with excellent outcomes.

We have continued our committed investment in R&D, even though this is not reflected in the Balance Sheet.





Post-period events:

In December 2025, the company notified the market that it suffered a security incident affecting its office servers. The company acted swiftly and contained the incident. We have implemented additional monitoring and security measures to prevent any future potential incidents.

Outlook

The NHS GP IT Futures framework expired on 31 March 2023. This meant no new procurements of solutions and services were being accepted by the NHS. A replacement framework is in development.

The NHS continues to face significant pressure to reduce waiting times and address the growing challenge of CVD. Within its Ten-Year Digital Transformation Plan, the NHS has identified digital innovation and preventive care as key priorities; with targeted funding directed toward high-impact, technology-driven solutions.

The recent ICB restructuring from 160 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) to 42 ICBs resulted in 5 of our ICB customers having approximately 270 GP practices not using our DXS Smart Referral solution. These five ICBs have indicated that they are keen to standardise on DXS as a single referral solution which is an encouraging potential additional revenue stream for the company.

The Board remains confident of meeting the full year market expectations for April FY 2026.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS, commented:

"At DXS, we remain focused on achieving shareholder value. The delays have been frustrating for shareholders. Management and employees remain focused with conviction to turn delays into opportunity, which we have used to build and innovate on. We are sensing a shift in NHS urgency at an ICB level to resolve problems. We finally have the sense that we expect revenue to begin to grow in around April 2026. We are positive that the NHS is moving in the right direction with regards to their commitment to digital transformation as one solution."

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2025

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six month period ended 31 October 2025

Unaudited Group 6 Months ended 31 Oct 2025 Unaudited

6 Months ended

31 Oct 2024 Audited

Year to

30 April 2025 Continuing Operations Continuing Operations Continuing Operations - - - Turnover 1,684,712 1,730,829 3,469,917 Cost of Sales (211,737) (235,670) (479,382) Gross Profit 1,472,975 1,495,159 2,990,535 Grant Income 6,201 170,610 132,993 Administration Costs (1,617,798) (1,705,272) (3,251,011) Depreciation and Amortisation - (493) (1,038) Operating (loss) (138,622) (39,996) (128,521) Sundry Income 1,880 1,203 1,898 (136,742) (38,793) (126,623) Interest payable and similar expenses (17,299) (20,076) (48,525) (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (154,041) (58,869) (175,148) Tax on (loss) on ordinary activities 55,000 60,000 80,398 Profit / (Loss) for the period (99,041) 1,131 (94,750) ========= ========= ========= Profit per share basic (0.1p) 0p (0.1p) fully diluted (0.1p) 0p (0.1p) ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2025

Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2025 Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2024 Audited

Group at

30 April 2025 - - - Fixed Assets Intangible Assets 1,455,000 1,455,000 1,455,000 Tangible Assets - 572 - _________ _________ _________ 1,455,000 1,455,572 1,455,000 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Debtors Amounts falling due within one year 307,432 694,513 486,556 Cash at bank and in hand 160,400 96,431 428,957 _________ _________ _________ 467,832 790,944 915,513 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (842,176) (880,070) (908,986) _________ _________ _________ Net current assets / (liabilities) (374,344) (89,126) 6,527 _________ _________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 1,080,656 1,366,446 1,461,527 Creditors: Amounts falling due after more than one year (366,366) (330,134) (285,353) Deferred income (451,699) (587,795) (814,542) _________ _________ _________ 262,591 448,517 361,632



========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Called up share capital 211,273 211,273 211,273 Share Premium 3,213,395 3,213,395 3,213,395 Share option reserve 15,159 11,589 15,159 Retained earnings (3,177,236) (2,987,740) (3,078,195) _________ _________ _________ Shareholders' Funds 262,591 448,517 361,632 ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 31 October 2025

Unaudited

Six months ended 31 Oct 2025 Unaudited

Six months ended 31 Oct 2024 Audited year ended 30 April 2025 - - - Cash flow from operating activities (386,146) 49,629 247,071 Interest paid (17,299) (20,076) (48,525) Sundry Income 1,880 1,203 1,898 R&D tax credit - - 195,798 _________ _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities (401,565) 30,756 396,242 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets - - - Proceeds in respect of tangible fixed assets - (27) - _________ _________ _________ 0 (27) 0 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Advance of long term loans 100,667 - - Repayment of long term loans (19,654) (24,310) (103,431) Advance directors and senior staff 51,995 - 46,134 _________ _________ _________ 133,008 (24,310) (57,297) _________ _________ _________ Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (268,557) 6,419 338,945 Cash and Cash equivalents at 30 April 2025 428,957 90,012 90,012 _________ _________ _________ Cash and Cash equivalents at 31 October 2025 160,400 96,431 428,957 ========= ========= ========= Cash and Cash equivalents consists of: Cash at bank and in hand 160,400 96,431 428,957 ========= ========= =========

Net Debt Reconciliation

Current Debt Non Current Debt Cash Total - - - At 30 April 2023 (313,486) (720,446) 371,978 (661,954) Non cash flow 374,991 374,991 Cash flow 26,857 - (281,966) (255,109) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2024 (286,629) (345,455) 90,012 (542,072) Non cash flow - 60,102 60,102 Cash Flow 209,489 - 338,945 548,434 _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2025 (77,140) (285,353) 428,957 66,464 Non cash flow Cash flow (86,398) (81,013) (268,557) (435,968) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 31 October 2025 (163,538) (366,366) 160,400 (369,504) ========= ========= ========= =========

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.