Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
WKN: A12CH7 | ISIN: GB00B2Q6HZ92
23.12.25 | 07:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.12.2025
DXS International plc (AQSE: DXSP) Update on Cyber Security Incident

24 December 2025

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Update on Cyber Security Incident

The Board of DXS International plc ("the Company" or "DXSP"), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, would like to provide an update on the security incident that affected its office servers, which was reported via RNS on 18 December.

The incident has been contained, and DXS remains vigilant by implementing additional monitoring and security measures.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Contacts:

David Immelman

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com

01252 719800
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
