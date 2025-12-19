

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty company, on Friday said it has sold its remaining 25.8% stake in Wella to KKR (KKR) managed capital accounts and affiliates for $750 million in upfront cash.



The transaction completes Coty's portfolio simplification program launched in 2020.



Under the terms of the transaction, the company will also receive 45% of any proceeds from a future sale or initial public offering of Wella after KKR's preferred return has been met.



Coty plans to use most of the net proceeds to reduce short- and long-term debt.



The deal is expected to lower net leverage to about 3x by end-2025, combined with strong free cash flow.



On Thursday, the Coty had closed at $3.2500, 0.3067 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.0100 cents higher before ending the trade at $3.2600.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News