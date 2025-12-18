American Healthcare REIT, Inc.: American Healthcare REIT Announces Full-Year 2025 Acquisition Activity of Over $950 Million Across its Operating Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) ("AHR", the "Company", "it", and "our") announced today that it has closed over $950 million of new acquisitions year-to-date in 2025 with no further acquisitions expected to close between now and year-end.

All of the Company's new acquisitions are concentrated within its operating portfolio, which consists of the Integrated Senior Health Campuses ("ISHC") and Senior Housing Operating Properties ("SHOP") segments that have driven AHR's strong operating momentum and growth in 2025. Entering the new year, these segments remain the Company's main focus for new external growth as it looks to further expand with its trusted operating partners while maintaining its commitment to exceptional care and outcomes for its residents.

Full-Year 2025 Investment Highlights

Over $950 million of new acquisitions completed across AHR's operating portfolio, including approximately $370 million within its ISHC segment, and approximately $590 million within its SHOP segment.

completed across AHR's operating portfolio, including approximately $370 million within its ISHC segment, and approximately $590 million within its SHOP segment. Continued growth of the ISHC segment with Trilogy Management Services as operator , including the acquisition in December of a 14-property portfolio of long-term care assets containing over 1,400 beds and units located in key regional markets.

, including the acquisition in December of a 14-property portfolio of long-term care assets containing over 1,400 beds and units located in key regional markets. Significant expansion of the SHOP segment adding over 1,700 units across 14 properties , supported by the Company's highly curated, trusted regional operating partners that are providing the highest standard of care and outcomes for the aging population across the U.S.

, supported by the Company's highly curated, trusted regional operating partners that are providing the highest standard of care and outcomes for the aging population across the U.S. Disciplined capital allocation consistent with the Company's strategy to prioritize premier assets and invest in acquisitions that are expected to be accretive to growth in 2026 and beyond.

"We continue to execute on our strategy of investing in high-quality properties to add to our operating portfolio segments where we continue to see strong secular demand amidst a growing need for long-term care for the country's aging population," said Danny Prosky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect that the acquisitions completed this year across our operating portfolio will drive strong risk-adjusted returns as our operating partners execute and deliver best-in-class care and healthcare outcomes. I am pleased that AHR is executing on its growth plans by adding nearly $1 billion of new assets to our portfolio in 2025. We expect to carry this momentum of external growth into the new year as we expand our reach into the communities we serve."

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its portfolio performance, ability to continue to expand with existing operators, acquire properties that are accretive and drive risk adjusted returns, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "can," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "possible," "initiatives," "focus," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "potentially," "preparing," "projected," "future," "long-term," "once," "should," "could," "would," "might," "uncertainty" or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Any such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, and beliefs of, and assumptions made by, the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied therein, including, without limitation, risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

