Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+15% an einem Tag - und dieser Ausbruch hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41B4G | ISIN: CNE100006T02 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSTHERA SCIENCES NANJING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSTHERA SCIENCES NANJING INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 02:46 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.: New Drug Application For Tinengotinib Tablets Accepted By The National Medical Products Administration

NANJING, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences Nanjing, Inc. (the "TransThera") announced that the new drug application for Tinengotinib tablets has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation ("CDE")of the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") of the PRC. It is intended for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) who have received at least one prior systemic treatment and FGFR inhibitor treatment. Previously, Tinengotinib tablets have been included in the List of Products for Priority Review and the List of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication.

Disclaimer: This article serves as a press release by TransThera to disclose the company's latest developments. It is not intended as a product promotion advertisement and does not constitute the company's investment advice.

About Tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an internally discovered, NDA stage, multi-kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting FGFRs and VEGFRs, mitotic kinases Aurora A/B and Janus kinases (JAK). Ongoing clinical trials conducted globally have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors, such as cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and liver cancer. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the FDA for the treatment of CCA, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Priority Review and Approval Procedure and the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for the treatment of CCA.

About TransThera

TransThera is a clinical demand-oriented, registrational clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative small molecule therapies for oncology, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Further aided by in-depth study of translational medicine and drug design, TransThera aims to develop first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates strategically positioned to meet urgent clinical needs on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.transthera.com.

SOURCE TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.