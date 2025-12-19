DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Christian Dufft resigns as Chief Financial Officer of Donkey Republic

Company Announcement No. 24 - 2025

Christian Dufft has chosen to resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue a career opportunity outside Donkey Republic. The effective date of resignation is 31 January 2026.

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO, comments on the resignation: "I would like to thank Christian for his dedication and leadership over the past many years in Donkey Republic. Christian has significantly contributed to the development of our organisation and financials. I am happy for Christian who have accepted new and exciting challenges. I am also very pleased that Christian is leaving a company in good shape, with two newly announced tender wins in Düsseldorf and Ruhr Region, which are putting the company on a good trajectory to realize our ambitions."

Until the effective date of termination, Christian Dufft will work with the Executive Management team to ensure a smooth handover and business continuity.

CONTACT INFORMATION

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.

1717 København V

www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO

investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.