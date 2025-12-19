W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions signs contract worth SEK 40 million with a European defence agency

W5 Solutions business area Integration has signed a contract for platform integration worth SEK 40 million, including an additional option of SEK 15 million, with a European defence agency. The contract comprises design and development of a system solution as well as platform integration. Deliveries are planned for 2025 and 2026.

"This first stand-alone contract for platform integration is an important milestone. We come from a long history of systems integration, and are well prepared for this next strategic step as an agnostic provider of platform integration ", says Gunilla Stomberg, Head of Business Area Integration, W5 Solutions.

