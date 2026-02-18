Anzeige
W5 Solutions AB: Joachim Hammersland to Step Down as Deputy CEO of W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions today announces that Joachim Hammersland has decided to step down as Deputy CEO, at his own request, in order to take up a position outside the Group.

Joachim has been with W5 Solutions since 2024 and has contributed to the Group's development during his time with the company. As Deputy CEO, he has been responsible for Marketing and Sales as well as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), among other areas.

"I would like to thank Joachim for his valuable contribution to the company's development in recent years. He is a highly regarded colleague, and I wish him every success in his new role," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.

The position of Deputy CEO will not be replaced in its current form. Responsibility for Marketing and Sales and M&A will, until further notice, be assumed within the existing management structure of the Group.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions

Tel: +46 (0)8 650 08 88
E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com

