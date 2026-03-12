W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions is in final stages of negotiations concerning two orders with a combined indicative value of approximately SEK 274 million

W5 Solutions AB (publ) ("W5 Solutions" or the "Company") announces that the Company is in the final stages of negotiations regarding two significant orders with a combined indicative value of approximately SEK 274 million. The Company is issuing this information to provide the market with an updated view in connection with the Board of Directors' intention to resolve on a directed share issue. More information regarding the directed issue will be made available in a separate press release.

The Company is currently engaged in advanced negotiations concerning two major orders, both with large OEM customers based in NATO member countries. The first order has an indicative value of approximately SEK 148 million, with deliveries expected to commence during the second half of 2026 and continue until the first half of 2027. The second order under negotiation has an indicative value of approximately SEK 126 million, with deliveries expected to begin during 2026 and continue for a period of three years. All parties involved are working diligently to conclude the processes as soon as possible.

The market in which W5 Solutions operates is characterized by extensive procurement cycles and long lead times. Both orders have now advanced to the final stages of negotiation and are progressing as expected towards completion. Although formal signing is still required, and a degree of uncertainty always remains until agreements are executed, the Company currently assesses both opportunities as highly advanced. Nevertheless, it is not yet possible to state the exact timing of closure or to confirm whether both, one, or neither order will ultimately be finalized.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that W5 Solutions AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-12 17:39 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions



Tel: +46 (0)8 650 08 88

E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com