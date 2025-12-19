Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+15% an einem Tag - und dieser Ausbruch hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A417ZB | ISIN: KYG382681016 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PX
Tradegate
16.12.25 | 15:56
0,800 Euro
-6,43 % -0,055
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERATION ESSENTIALS GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERATION ESSENTIALS GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8600,89017:02
0,8600,89016:53
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 16:36 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Generation Essentials Group - L'OFFICIEL Launches a Remarkable Global Project Featuring Jay Chou on the Covers of L'OFFICIEL HOMMES Across Seven Countries and Regions

The Generation Essentials Group - L'OFFICIEL Launches a Remarkable Global Project Featuring Jay Chou on the Covers of L'OFFICIEL HOMMES Across Seven Countries and Regions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

The Generation Essentials Group announces L'OFFICIEL Launches a Remarkable Global Project Featuring Jay Chou on the Covers of L'OFFICIEL HOMMES Across Seven Countries and Regions.

For details, please visit:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849734/L_OFFICIEL_Launches_a_Remarkable_Global_Project_Featuring_Jay__Chou.pdf


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.