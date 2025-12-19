Regulatory News:

The original French version of Elior Group's (Paris:ELIOR) Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2024-2025 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on December 19, 2025.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Elior Group's website (www.eliorgroup.com Investors Regulated information Universal Registration Document) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org), and will soon be available in English.

Elior Group's 2024-2025 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

The Annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports

- The sustainability report and the auditors' report on sustainability information;

- Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements

- The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and

- The required disclosures describing the Company's share buyback program

