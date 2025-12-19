Anzeige
WKN: 924801 | ISIN: US09061G1013 | Ticker-Symbol: BM8
Tradegate
19.12.25 | 21:53
52,48 Euro
+18,44 % +8,17
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,1852,9222:36
52,1252,3422:00
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC52,48+18,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.