

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) announced that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Samsung Biologics America, will acquire 100% of Human Genome Sciences from GSK (GSK, GSK.L) for US$280 million. This landmark deal secures Samsung Biologics' first U.S.-based manufacturing site and represents a significant expansion of the company's global footprint, underscoring its long-term commitment to the American market.



The Rockville, Maryland facility is strategically located within one of the nation's leading bio-clusters. It comprises two cGMP manufacturing plants with a combined drug substance capacity of 60,000 liters, supporting both clinical and commercial production across small and large scales. Current products will continue to be manufactured at the site, while Samsung Biologics plans to invest further to expand capacity and upgrade technology, bolstering the resilience of the U.S. supply chain for critical biologic medicines.



The transaction is expected to close toward the end of the first quarter of 2026. Samsung Biologics will also retain more than 500 employees at the Rockville site to ensure operational continuity and stability. By integrating this facility into its global network, the company will provide clients with flexible, multi-site manufacturing options in both the U.S. and Korea, ensuring reliable access to life-saving therapeutics for American patients.



