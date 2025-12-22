Carnival PLC - MATERIALS FILED WITH U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

MIAMI, December 22, 2025 - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that it has filed certain materials pursuant to Rule 425 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Materials") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2025. The Materials relate to the proposed unification of Carnival Corporation & plc's dual listed company arrangement.