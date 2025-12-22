

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Monday announced that its LATIFY Phase III trial of ceralasertib in combination with Imfinzi did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared with standard-of-care docetaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The study focused on patients without actionable genomic alterations (AGAs) whose disease progressed following prior immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.



The company said that the combination was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with each medicine individually and no new safety concerns identified.



