Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Dow Jones News
22.12.2025 09:03 Uhr
Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna

DJ Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna 
22-Dec-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna 

Further to the Company's announcement dated 27 October 2025 in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Trasna group 
of companies, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of 
the entire issued share capital of Sym Technologies Holding Limited ("Trasna (Abu Dhabi)") ("SPA") by way of a reverse 
takeover ("RTO") (the "Proposed Transaction"). 
 
Highlights 
 
 -- Acquisition of Trasna (Abu Dhabi) for total consideration of USD150,000,000, payable entirely via the issue of new 
  ordinary shares in Anemoi at a price of GBP0.02 per ordinary share. 
 -- The SPA contains a number of conditions precedent as to completion including, inter alia, that at or prior to 
  completion all operating Trasna group entities would be transferred to Trasna (Abu Dhabi) ownership. 
 -- On completion of the Proposed Transaction the Company will apply for readmission of the enlarged group's shares to 
  trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category. 
 -- Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is proposed that the name of the Company be changed to "Trasna 
  Ltd".  
Trasna 
 
About Trasna 
 
https://www.trasna.io/ 
 
Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. 
With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data 
management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM 
manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management. 
 
Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing 
complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna's aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, 
efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM 
solution providers in the World. 
 
Rationale for the Proposed Transaction 
 
The Directors of Anemoi consider the Proposed Transaction to be a transformational, value enhancing transaction for all 
Company stakeholders, and one which is fully aligned with the Company's stated strategy to identify an RTO target of 
size and demonstrable growth potential.       
 
Further Details 
 
The Proposed Transaction remains subject to various conditions, including full due diligence and a fundraise at the 
time of the RTO and Readmission (defined below). Due to the size of the Proposed Transaction relative to the Company's 
market capitalisation, the Proposed Transaction will be classified as a reverse takeover. The Company will be seeking 
readmission and trading of its shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category on the Main Market of the 
London Stock Exchange ("Readmission") and will, in due course, publish a prospectus.   
 
Shareholders should be aware that there is a possibility that the Proposed Transaction will not proceed or that the 
terms may change depending upon the outcome of due diligence.   
 
The Company will provide further updates on the Proposed Transaction in due course. 

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: 
 
" I am delighted that we have secured such an exciting business prospect for our Shareholders who I would like to 
thank, along with the AMOI Board, for your patience during the search process. Thank you all for your support on this 
stage of a journey which in reality is only just beginning." 
 
"My thanks also to Stephane for engaging with us. Whilst I have only known Stephane a few months, he strikes me as man 
on a mission, someone who shares my own "can do" attitude to life and business." 
 
 "In the coming days we will announce the advisory team that we will appoint to implement and execute the transaction." 

Stéphane Fund, Founder and CEO of Trasna, commented: 
 
"The proposed RTO into Anemoi represents a significant and transformational milestone for Trasna. I believe that Trasna 
offers a compelling strategic platform with an established international footprint and continued strong growth 
prospects. The Proposed Transaction, and readmission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, offers the 
Company access to public capital which in turn will allow us to accelerate the company's growth whilst simultaneously 
enhancing the Group's financial strength, scale and position in the Global Semi-Conductor Industry." 

END 

                       www.anemoi-international.com 
                       enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                       www.trasna.io 
 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited    media@trasna.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 412203 
EQS News ID:  2249600 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2249600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
