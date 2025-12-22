Beko Secures €100 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan from IFC to Drive Global Innovation and Net-Zero Transformation

Beko has secured its first sustainability-linked loan to expand renewable energy capacity, strengthen earthquake resilience, and promote next-generation eco-efficient appliances and diversity, with sustainability targets tied to emission reduction and increased women's representation.

ISTANBUL, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, the leading global home appliance company, has signed a €100 million sustainability-linked loan with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. Marking Beko's first sustainability-linked loan, the agreement reinforces the company's commitment to integrating sustainability across its value chain and driving innovation in energy-efficient technologies.

IFC is the world's largest development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. The newly secured financing will facilitate the ongoing operation of Beko's two solar power plants dedicated to renewable energy use and strengthen six production facilities which will improve resilience against potential earthquake damage. The loan will also accelerate Beko's global research and development (R&D) into digitalization and the creation of smart, resource-efficient, and health-focused appliances, supporting sustainable living worldwide.

This five-year financing, structured in accordance with the company's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, includes the company's 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen gender diversity within the workforce; reflecting IFC's focus on inclusive and climate-resilient growth.

"The sustainability-linked loan with IFC marks yet another important milestone in our journey toward building a net-zero future," said Baris Alparslan, Chief Financial Officer of Beko. "By investing in renewable energy, earthquake resilience, and R&D for smarter, more efficient products, we're strengthening our ability to meet global sustainability expectations while continuing to deliver value to our customers and communities worldwide. Beko is proud to deepen its collaboration with IFC as we scale innovation that respects the world and is respected worldwide."

"Our investment in Beko underscores the importance of building resilient infrastructure and advancing R&D to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of the region's manufacturing sector," said Ashruf Megahed, IFC Regional Industry Head for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia. "By working with leading companies like Beko, we want to drive economic resilience and create jobs, generating positive effects for the wider economy."

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.?

lAbout IFC

IFC - a member of the World Bank Group - is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing economies. In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions, leveraging private sector innovation and investment to help create a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

