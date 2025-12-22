Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Reports Voting Results from the 2025 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. (TSXV:TTG) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of shareholders held on December 19th, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 22, 659, 848 common shares or 44.18% of the common shares were voted in favor of the election of all director nominees.

The re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was also approved by the shareholders.

The Company further announces that its shareholders have approved the Company's adoption of its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") at the Meeting. The Plan allows the Company to issue stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units ("Awards") and replaces the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan. The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance in respect of Awards may not exceed 10% of the total number of issued common shares of the Company at the time an Award is granted. The Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to outstanding Awards will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases.

