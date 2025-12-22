Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH) (CBIH) announces a landmark corporate and industry moment following recent indications that President Donald Trump will support federal actions that advance the rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. The development is widely regarded as one of the most consequential policy shifts in nearly two decades of national debate.

After eighteen years of navigating scientific challenges, market volatility, stigma, and regulatory uncertainty, CBIH stated that this turning point carries profound meaning for companies that have remained committed to rigorous medical science.

CBIH Treasurer and Director, Mr. John Jones, noted that the company has experienced "the good, the difficult, and the indifferent," yet has sustained its founding scientific vision despite intense headwinds. He highlighted that the rescheduling to Schedule III opens the door to conversations with pharmaceutical companies, strengthens dialogue with government officials regarding CBIH university medical cannabis programs, and accelerates the path for medical formulations and submitted patents currently under review.

"The stigma surrounding cannabis has distorted reality for almost two decades," Mr. Jones said. "This moment represents the beginning of a new era. The difficult years are now in the rear-view mirror, and we are grateful for President Trump's leadership in supporting a policy shift that aligns science, public health, and economic opportunity. It is a meaningful year-end milestone and a compelling start to 2026."

For CBIH, the potential transition from Schedule I to Schedule III transforms the company's long-term vision from a hypothetical future into a tangible present. The company emphasized that its future is no longer speculative; it is unfolding now.

Our responsibility is to connect the dots in this extraordinary present. With greater regulatory clarity on the horizon, CBIH is positioned to enter a phase of accelerated growth supported by scientific discipline, strategic intellectual property development, and an expanding ecosystem of educational and medical initiatives.

