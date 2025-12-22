Eleven XCharge units deployed across four locations as part of EnBW's strategic testing program

XCharge is cooperating in testing with EnBW on their fast-charging-network, the EnBW HyperNet in Germany. Since August 2025, EnBW has deployed one charger to complement a location near Stuttgart. Now, an important step in the collaboration was made and a field test with 11 charging stations at four different locations has started. The test includes two XCharge units at EnBW's site in EnBW City in Stuttgart and three other sites; Rutesheim, Karlsruhe (Durlach Center), and Karlsruhe central train station.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222014170/en/

Source: EnBW

EnBW operates Germany's largest high-power charging network with over 8,000 fast-charging points. EnBW is continuously testing hardware and software solutions for fast charging, including products from XCharge.

Over the past year, EnBW has conducted lab and field trials of XCharge's technology. The initial results have been promising: "XCharge has shown good capability across technology, service, data protection, and software, and has met our requirements throughout the evaluation process," explains Volker Rimpler, Chief Technology Officer E-Mobility at EnBW. "We have analyzed several thousand charging processes in the laboratory and continuously developed the hardware and software based on this

From XCharge's perspective, the collaboration represents a major milestone. Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge states: "Germany remains a key market for us, and we continue to expand our presence here. Working with EnBW, the largest Charge Point Operator in Germany, demonstrates that our technology meets the high standards of the country's leading fast-charging network. This collaboration in the current testing phase allows us to contribute to the further development and expansion of reliable high-power charging infrastructure in Germany."

Technical strengths of XCharge chargers

The chargers under test rely on XCharge's advanced DC fast-charging technology. The C7 Ultra-Fast Charger delivers up to 400 kW at a maximum of 600 A, enabling shorter charging times. It features dual CCS connectors, a user-friendly touchscreen interface, and a compact, modular design that simplifies installation and maintenance. Optional liquid- or air-cooled cables allow flexible operation under high load, while legal-for-billing certification ensures compliance with measurement regulations in public networks.

With dual headquarters in Hamburg and Texas, XCharge sees this testing cooperation with Germany's leading energy provider as an important step. The strong performance of C7 chargers in EnBW's evaluations confirms their suitability for reliable, high-quality applications that meet European requirements and support the expansion of the charging infrastructure.

E-mobility at EnBW

With over 30,000 employees, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe, supplying around 5.5 million customers with electricity, gas, and water, as well as energy solutions and energy management services. In the field of e-mobility, EnBW has developed into a market leader in recent years and, as a full-service provider, covers the entire spectrum with its subsidiaries: from electricity generation from renewable energy sources to the construction, expansion, and operation of charging infrastructure to digital solutions for consumers. Netze BW, an independent EnBW subsidiary, also ensures the safe operation of distribution networks. As one of the German market leaders for home storage and photovoltaic systems, the company also combines solar, storage, and electricity cloud solutions with electric mobility offerings to create a complete energy ecosystem for its customers.

The EnBW HyperNet offers drivers access to more than 900,000 charging points in Europe. The EnBW mobility+ app always finds the nearest charging option wherever you are. Drivers can also pay conveniently and contactless via the app. After a one-time registration, customers can simply connect their vehicle to most of EnBW's own fast charging points and start charging right away. Transparent prices per kilowatt hour apply at all charging points in the EnBW HyperNet.

The energy company operates Germany's largest fast-charging network and is consistently expanding the EnBW HyperNet in line with demand. Through the SMATRICS EnBW joint venture, it also operates the largest fast-charging network in Austria and is vigorously expanding the nationwide charging infrastructure there as well.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company. With dual headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, Texas, the Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

About XCharge Europe GmbH

XCharge Europe GmbH is a provider of high-power and battery-integrated charging solutions. Headquartered in Hamburg since 2017, XCharge Europe GmbH supports industry leaders with innovative charging solutions and reliable after-sales service. With the addition of a new test lab in Hamburg in 2024, alongside the new Madrid technical center, XCharge Europe GmbH reinforces its commitment to the European market, enabling rigorous product testing, tailored solutions, and the advancement of e-mobility across the region.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "objective," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. For further information about these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors, please refer to XCHG Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222014170/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:



Schwartz Public Relations GmbH

Emilia Kirner Julia Rauch

Tel.:+49 (0) 89 211871-38/ -43

E-Mail: XCharge@schwartzpr.de



XCharge Europe GmbH

Albina Iljasov

eu@xcharge.com

marketing@xcharge.com