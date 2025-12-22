Anzeige
WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
Grit Real Estate Income Group: Results Of The Annual General Meeting

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
22-Dec-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
 
(Registration number: 68739) 
 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
 
ISINL GG00BMDHST63 
 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8NC05 
 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group") 

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company 
("AGM") held at 2:30 p.m. Mauritian time (10:30 a.m. UK time) on Monday, 22 December 2025, all resolutions were passed 
with the requisite majority votes. The detailed results of the voting are as follows: 

                Votes for resolution Votes against          Number of shares Number of shares 
                as a percentage of  resolution as a         voted at AGM as a abstained as a 
                total number of   percentage of total       percentage of   percentage of 
                shares voted at AGM number of shares   Number of shares in issue  shares in issue 
Resolutions proposed at the AGM           voted at AGM     shares 
                                    voted at 
                                  AGM 
                (rounded to 2                    (rounded to 2   (rounded to 2 
                decimal places)*   (rounded to 2 decimal    decimal places)* decimal places)* 
                           places)* 
 
 
                                           83,41% 
 
                                      433 608  
Ordinary Resolution Number 1 -                       033              0,01% 
Re-appointment of MHA and Baker 
Tilly Channel Islands as the  83,00%        17,00% 
statutory auditors of the 
Company                                                

                                      433 298  83,35% 
                                      033 
                56,11%        43,89%                    0,06% 
Ordinary Resolution Number 2 - 
Re-election of Peter Todd as a                          
Director of the Company                            

                           43,89%             83,35%      0,06% 
                                      433 298  
                56,11%                 033 
Ordinary Resolution Number 3 - 
Re-election of Bronwyn Corbett                                     
as a Director of the Company 

                82,99%        17,00%        430 000  82,72%      0,70% 
Ordinary Resolution Number 4 -                       904 
Re-election of David Love as a 
Director of the Company  

                82,99%        17,00%        430 000  82,72%      0,70% 
Ordinary Resolution Number 5 -                       904 
Re-election of Catherine 
McIlraith as a Director of the 
Company                                                     

                82,99%        17,00%        430 000  82,72%      0,70% 
Ordinary Resolution Number 6 -                       904 
Re-election of Lynette Finlay  
as a Director of the Company 

                82,99%        17,00%        433 298  83,35%      0,06% 
Ordinary Resolution Number 7 -                       033 
Re-election of Nigel Nunoo as a 
Director of the Company 

                                      430 000  
                                      904 
                82,99%        17,00%             82,72%      0,70% 
Ordinary Resolution Number 8 - 
Re-election of Gareth Schnehage 
as a Director of the Company                          

                100,00%       0,00%         415 181  79,87%      3,55% 
Special Resolution Number 1 -                       057 
Market purchase of own shares / 
share buy back 

                                           80,92%      2,92% 
                                      420 629  
                83,41%        17,09%        793 
Special Resolution Number 2 - 
Authority to issue shares for                                  
cash on a non-pre-emptive basis 

                                           80,50% 
 
                                      418 478  
Special Resolution Number 3 -  99,92%        0,08%         186              2,92% 
Authority to sell shares from 
treasury for cash on a 
non-pre-emptive basis

* Percentages are expressed as a proportion of the total votes cast (which does not include votes withheld).

Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 519,587,834 (excluding the 246,782 ordinary shares held in treasury).

Engagement with Dissenting Shareholders

Shareholders are further advised that, whilst ordinary resolutions number 2 and 3, relating to the re-election of Peter Todd and Bronwyn Corbett as Directors of the Company, were supported by the majority of shareholders, the Company does recognise that they were each voted against by 43,89% respectively, of the votes exercised by the Company's shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM.

The Independent Directors of Grit (the "Independent Directors") have taken this on board and are committed to achieving a greater understanding of the underlying reasons that has seen some shareholders being unable to support these resolutions. The Independent Directors will initiate a consultation with the Company's shareholders including dissenting shareholders to better understand their concerns and consider their feedback.

An update on the views received from shareholders and actions taken will be published no later than six months after the meeting with the dissenting shareholders.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the FCA via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to the public for inspection at the link below:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

By Order of the Board

22 December 2025

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
 
 
                                    +230 269 7090 
Bronwyn Corbett, Chief Executive Officer 
                                  +2782 480 4541 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations 
                                    
 
Group Investor Relations                        ir@grit.group 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser          
 
Tunga Chigovanyika / Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales)    +44 20 3772 4697 

Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor      
 
Shamin A. Sookia                            +230 402 0894 
 
Rukhsaar Lallmahomed                          +230 402 0893 

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker          
 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                           +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Corbett (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Lynette Finlay+ and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ Independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): OneLink Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 412423 
EQS News ID:  2250218 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250218&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
