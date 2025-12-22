Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 17:24
95,38 Euro
+0,39 % +0,37
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0795,2417:31
95,1495,1817:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 14:12 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Adeia and Disney Enter Into Long-Term Media IP License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries, today announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with The Walt Disney Company for access to Adeia's comprehensive media intellectual property (IP) portfolio. The agreement also resolves all outstanding litigation between the companies and includes a long-term license that covers all of Disney's products and services that were the subject of the litigation.

"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Disney, one of the most influential media and entertainment companies in the world," said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. "This deal reflects our commitment to enabling cutting-edge media experiences and further validates the significance of our technology in connected entertainment."

This announcement highlights Adeia's foundational role in enabling next-generation media delivery and audience engagement across some of the world's most widely used streaming platforms and entertainment services. Through long-term collaborations with leading media and technology companies, Adeia continues to help shape the future of digital entertainment.

Disney joins a growing list of leading global brands that leverage Adeia's extensive media IP portfolio, which covers technologies in key areas such as media streaming and content delivery technology.

About Adeia Inc.
Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) is the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries. We invent and license foundational technologies that shape the future of digital entertainment, electronics, and high-performance computing. Our portfolio transforms technologies into an experience that is intelligent, immersive, and personal. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:
Adeia Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Adeia Media Relations
Christina Sawyer
marketing@adeia.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.