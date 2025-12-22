Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.1701
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.5719
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.7507
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
18/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
60.8523
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.1925
XPAR
TOTAL
90 000
59.4314
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
