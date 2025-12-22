Catena AB: Catena signs LOI to acquire a large Nordic property portfolio

Catena AB and a leading Nordic actor has agreed to continue a dialogue where the intention is for Catena to acquire a portfolio of 20 logistics properties in Sweden, Denmark and Finland with a corresponding value of approximately

SEK 9 billion.

22 December 2025, 4.30 p.m. CET

For Catena the declaration of intent encompasses acquiring a total of 20 logistic properties corresponding to approximately 600 000 square meters of lettable area and a value of approximately SEK 9 billion, of which properties in Sweden account for 72 percent, properties in Finland for 25 percent and properties in Denmark for 3 percent. The portfolio consists of modern, high-quality properties situated in attractive logistic areas with well-known tenants (average unexpired lease term around 11 years). The acquisition is intended to be financed by existing liquidity and new debt through established funding sources.

"Catena is a long-term logistic property company with growth ambitions. We always see great potential to add more high-quality properties to our portfolio and with this opportunity for acquisition we also see an excellent way to expand in Finland, which is an interesting new market for us", says Jörgen Eriksson, CEO at Catena.

The intention is that the acquisition agreement will be concluded in the second half of February 2026, after a customary due diligence process has been completed. Closing, is expected to take place on 1 April 2026.

Catena would like to emphasise that a LOI may not necessarily lead to an agreement. More information will be provided when deemed appropriate or when an obligation arises.

For further information, please contact

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. + 46 730-70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Magnus Thagg, CFO, Tel. + 46 70-425 90 33 magnus.thagg@catena.se

This is information that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contacts for publication at the aforementioned time.

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that sustainably and through collaboration develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 September 2025, the properties had a total value of SEK 43,873.0 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.