Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880205 | ISIN: US1729081059 | Ticker-Symbol: CIT
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 18:52
163,50 Euro
+2,06 % +3,30
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CINTAS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINTAS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,50163,8018:55
163,45163,8518:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 16:36 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UniFirst Corporation: UniFirst Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from Cintas Corporation

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (the "Company" or "UniFirst") (NYSE: UNF) today confirmed it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Cintas Corporation ("Cintas") (NASDAQ: CTAS) to acquire all the outstanding UniFirst common and Class B shares for $275.00 per share in cash on December 12, 2025.

Upon receipt of Cintas' proposal, the UniFirst Board of Directors engaged independent financial and legal advisors. Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its advisors - as communicated to Cintas - the Board is carefully reviewing and evaluating the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

UniFirst does not intend to comment further on Cintas' proposal until the Board has completed its review. UniFirst shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors, Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor, and Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor to UniFirst.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO
UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
shane_oconnor@unifirst.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Sherman / Joe Sala / Aura Reinhard
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.