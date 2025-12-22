Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Rod Matheson, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Williams, Chief Strategy Officer, from Marvel Biosciences Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: MRVL), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3u2nZ63pXs

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL)

Marvel Biosciences Corp is a life sciences company focused on the discovery and the development of a synthetic derivative compound of a known proven drug. It has developed several new patented and patentable chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression and anxiety, Alzheimer's, ADHD and addiction), cancer, and application to the non-neurological disease of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis liver fibrosis.

To learn more, visit: https://marvelbiotechnology.com/

