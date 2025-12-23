Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2HK | ISIN: FR0013505062 | Ticker-Symbol: TNM2
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 09:30
0,084 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VANTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0820,09408:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 08:34 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantiva Board of Directors Elects Katleen Vandeweyer as Chairwoman of the Board

Press Release

Vantiva Board of Directors Elects Katleen Vandeweyer as Chairwoman of the Board

Current Lead Independent Board Member Katleen Vandeweyer takes on the Chairperson role as Brian Shearer transitions off Vantiva's Board of Directors.

Paris, France - December 23, 2025 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announces leadership changes on its Board of Directors.

Independent Board Director Katleen Vandeweyer has been voted into the Chairperson role. Katleen has a strong background in business management with solid telecommunications experience. She has recently been providing significant contributions to some high-profile boards in the EU. In connection with the appointment and in consultation with the Board and Vantiva leadership, Brian Shearer has stepped down from his role as Chairperson.

"We are very excited about Katleen stepping up to lead the Board. Her work as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee and Lead Independent Director, and her strong track record of leadership in business and technology, make her the ideal leader to guide our Board through Vantiva's next chapters of growth," said Tim O'Loughlin, CEO of Vantiva. "Brian's leadership was instrumental during our pivotal acquisition of CommScope's Connected Home business and the strategic divestiture of our Supply Chain Solutions division. I greatly appreciate Brian's expertise and leadership, and we look forward to working alongside Katleen to build on Vantiva's success to date."

"It is an honor to become the Chairwoman of the Vantiva Board of Directors as the company continues to execute against its strategic plan," said Katleen Vandeweyer. "I look forward to continuing my work with Tim and the entire Board to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders."

"We are pleased to see Katleen step into the Chairperson role. She has been an excellent Chairwoman of our Audit Committee. I am highly confident that Katleen, the Board, and the management team will continue leading Vantiva successfully," said Brian Shearer.

TPG Credit remains committed to supporting Vantiva's continued success and growth initiatives. Its substantial debt and equity holdings are not changing as a result of this transition, and the firm maintains representation on Vantiva's Board.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedInand X.

Contacts

Vantiva Press RelationsImage 7 for Vantiva
press.relations@vantiva.comvantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations
investor.relations@vantiva.com

Attachment

  • 2025-12-23 Change of Chairman VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67197351-8184-4681-a7dd-90981691be5b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.