Vantiva Unveils New Hawk 5G FWA Home Gateway,

designed for 5G SA

BARCELONA, March 2, 2026 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connected home solutions, today announces the launch of Hawk 5G, its latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026.

Designed as a next-generation evolution of the award-winning Condor 5G indoor CPE, Hawk 5G leverages the same high performance and adds broader 5G Standalone (SA) processing capabilities. Most operators are transitioning their networks from NSA (Non-Standalone) to SA (Standalone) to deliver the promises of 5G in full. Hawk 5G also adds compatibility with

Wi-Fi 8.

Powerful Design Built for Deployment at Scale

Hawk 5G leverages Vantiva's global experience with Tier 1 and Tier 2 Network Service Providers (NSPs) and supports their preferred middleware: Homeware/OpenWRT, prplOS, and RDK-B. It complies with the latest 3GPP Release 18 network specifications. Hawk 5G is available in America, EMEA, and Australia.

"With Hawk 5G, we are extending the deployment reach of the FWA service and improving service providers' cell coverage with increased spectrum efficiency," said Ashwani Saigal, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management at Vantiva. "As demand for high-performance broadband grows, we're helping them meet those expectations with scalable, intelligent, and future-ready solutions."

Key Innovations Driving Performance for 5G SA

Near-window form factor : Designed to blend into any home environment, Hawk 5G offers a slim footprint to sit discreetly on a windowsill, where 5G signal quality is optimal. Tests demonstrate that Hawk 5G can replace outdoor units in many instances with lower installation burden.

: Designed to blend into any home environment, Hawk 5G offers a slim footprint to sit discreetly on a windowsill, where 5G signal quality is optimal. Tests demonstrate that Hawk 5G can replace outdoor units in many instances with lower installation burden. Third-generation Indoor5G 8Rx antenna system : Developed by Vantiva's antenna team in France, the system includes patented mid-band boosters (2.5-4.2 GHz) that provide up to 13 dBi combined gain and 85% efficiency. It intelligently improves spectrum usage, expands base station reach, and supports high-density user environments. The use of 8 receive antennas is spread to more bands and SA aggregation scenarios.

: Developed by Vantiva's antenna team in France, the system includes patented mid-band boosters (2.5-4.2 GHz) that provide up to 13 dBi combined gain and 85% efficiency. It intelligently improves spectrum usage, expands base station reach, and supports high-density user environments. The use of 8 receive antennas is spread to more bands and SA aggregation scenarios. Power Class 1.0: Hawk 5G FWA CPE supports the newly standardized power class. With higher transmit power at the CPE, the signal received at the base-station (gNB) has a better signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio (SINR), resulting in enhanced uplink performance. PC1 also improves spectral and network efficiency and reduces uplink re-transmissions. The CPE maintains a connection with the base station (gNB) at greater distances, effectively extending the cell radius and reducing dead zones at the cell edge.

Hawk 5G FWA CPE supports the newly standardized power class. With higher transmit power at the CPE, the signal received at the base-station (gNB) has a better signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio (SINR), resulting in enhanced uplink performance. PC1 also improves spectral and network efficiency and reduces uplink re-transmissions. The CPE maintains a connection with the base station (gNB) at greater distances, effectively extending the cell radius and reducing dead zones at the cell edge. Turnkey eSIM solutions: Hawk 5G supports both eSIM and physical SIM formats, providing operators with deployment agility. A pioneer in eUICC for CPEs, Vantiva delivers eSIM solutions tailored to Operators' backends and processes.

Additionally, Hawk 5G is fully integrated with Vantiva's Navigate Companion App, allowing end users and operators to manage installation, performance, and Wi-Fi settings with ease. The Navigate Companion App is available on all major app stores. Furthermore, Hawk 5G integrates with the Navigate FWA Dashboard, built on Vantiva's CloudCore software, to help operators support end users and ensure an optimal experience.

Hawk 5G launch is a new milestone in Vantiva's continued collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"We are excited to see Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 5 Elite Platform designed with Vantiva's Indoor5G 8Rx antenna technology, Power Class 1 uplink enhancements," said Anand Venkataraman, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This product will enable operators to dramatically grow their FWA service footprint, connecting new homes with 5G".

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

