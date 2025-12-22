Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A1T7D3 | ISIN: US0733132072 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 23:06 Uhr
BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Completion of Continuance into Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BER.H) ("BE Resources" or the "Company") is please to announce that it has completed the continuation (the "Continuance") of the Company from the Colorado Business Corporation Act to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), effective December 19, 2025.

The common shares (the "Shares") of the Company will continue to be listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") after the Continuance, and as such the Company's Shares will remain subject to the rules and policies of the TSXV. The Company expects that effective at the market open on December 31, 2025, the Shares of the Company will trade on the TSXV under the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers of 072936107 and CA0729361075, respectively.

The Company's board of directors believes that the Continuance is in the best interest of the Company. For further information related to the Continuance, please refer to the management information circular dated September 15, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile (the "Circular"). The Company adopted new articles and by-laws as part of the Continuance, which replaced the prior articles and by-laws of the Company. The Continuance and the new articles and by-laws of the Company were each approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 10, 2025. Copies of the certificate of continuance and the new articles and by-laws of the Company will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

Letters of transmittal have been mailed to registered shareholders of the Company in order for such shareholders to exchange their old share certificates with the Company's prior CUSIP number for a new share certificate representing such shareholders Shares under the Company's new CUSIP number. Registered Company shareholders should deposit their deposit their share certificate representing their Shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal, with the Company's transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, c/o DSA Corporate Services LP, in accordance with the instructions in letter of transmittal. Shareholders whose Shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee will not be required to take any action. Further information, please see the Circular and the letter of transmittal, a copy of which may be found on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile.

About BE Resources

BE Resources Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BER.H) and is focused on repositioning its business to pursue opportunities that will optimize its operations and potential. BE Resources' shares are currently listed on the NEX board under the symbol BER.H.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Carmelo Marrelli
Chief Executive Officer
BE Resources Inc.
82 Richmond St East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Phone: (418) 531-1060
Email: carm@marrellisupport.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of BE Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe BE Resources' future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that BE Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Although these statements are based on information currently available to BE Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, timing of the listing of the Shares under the new CUSIP/ISIN and potential or predicted effects on the Company of the Continuance. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. These statements are also subject to risks, including, but not limited to: the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty, whether in Ontario or elsewhere; availability of funds, receipt of regulatory approvals; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and general economic, market, and regulatory conditions. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca-

Although BE Resources believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. BE Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
