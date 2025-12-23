Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement 23-Dec-2025 / 10:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement Gibraltar, 23 December 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder hereby announces that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 9:30am today all resolutions were duly passed. Chairman's Statement I am pleased to report that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, marking another important milestone in what has been a transformational year for Coinsilium. Over the past 12 months, the Company has made substantial progress across its investment portfolio while significantly strengthening its balance sheet. With 182 Bitcoin now held, unencumbered, through our wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, Coinsilium enters the next phase of its development from a position of real financial strength and strategic flexibility. This enhanced position materially expands the opportunities available to us and provides a strong foundation for the year ahead. During the year, I transitioned from Executive Chairman to a more traditional Non-Executive Chairman role. This step forms part of a natural succession process and reflects both the Company's maturity and the depth of capability within the executive team. As previously announced, Ben Proffitt, who has served as Chief Financial Officer for over four years, joined the Board as an Executive Director in October and is now working closely with our CEO, Eddy Travia, as the executive team. Given the transformation of the Company's balance sheet and operating profile, Ben's expanded role is both timely and important as we focus on preserving and maximising long-term shareholder value. Coinsilium today is well placed: we have a strong treasury position, a growing portfolio of meaningful early-stage investments, and several opportunities progressing in parallel. Looking ahead to 2026, our objective is to broaden this opportunity set further - putting more "irons in the fire" - while leveraging the added strength of our balance sheet to accelerate progress and pursue ventures capable of delivering asymmetric upside for shareholders. Early in the New Year, we expect to provide the market with a more comprehensive update on our strategy as it continues to evolve. In the meantime, we look forward to reporting further progress across our existing ventures and, where appropriate, announcing new opportunities as they arise. On a personal note, I am most comfortable that the Company is in very capable hands and well positioned for its next chapter. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and to recognise the commitment and hard work of the Coinsilium team. I would also like to wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful festive season, as we look forward with optimism to welcoming in 2026 as Coinsilium continues to build on the transformation already achieved. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0)7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to:

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

(iii) Liquidity Risk: The Company's ability to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings is not guaranteed and may be subject to constraints. Factors that could affect this include market conditions at the time of sale, availability of counterparties, and unforeseen disruptions such as liquidity shortfalls, system outages, or cybersecurity incidents.

(iv) Reputational and Security Concerns: The cryptoasset sector continues to face reputational challenges, including associations with fraud, money laundering, and cyber-related threats. These concerns are not unfounded, particularly in certain areas of the market. However, based on over a decade of operational experience in the virtual assets industry, the Company has developed a deep understanding of the real-world risks and has established practices to navigate them responsibly-particularly in relation to Bitcoin.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

