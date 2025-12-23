Experience Japan's Authentic Culinary Scene in Your Language From Search to Reservation, All on Your Smartphone

Ranked No. 1 in Downloads Among "Japanese Gourmet Search Apps" Chosen by International Travelers (*2)

Tabelog (https://tabelog.com/en/), Japan's largest restaurant search and reservation service operated by Kakaku.com, Inc., launched its multilingual smartphone application (iOS/Android) for international travelers on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The Tabelog Multilingual App for International Travelers Japan's Largest Restaurant Search and Reservation Service

With approximately 100 million monthly users(*3), Tabelog is Japan's premier service widely used by Japanese locals for daily restaurant discovery. Its database is unrivaled domestically, featuring information on approximately 890,000 establishments nationwide and over 85 million reviews and photos(*4). Unlike global map services or travel sites, Tabelog is built on "authentic ratings and reviews from local Japanese users," enabling travelers to discover truly exceptional restaurants beloved by locals not just tourist-oriented establishments.

While multilingual services were previously available through web browsers, the official app has been released to provide an enhanced search and reservation experience for the growing number of international visitors, from trip planning to their actual stay in Japan. In the same month, it achieved No. 1 in downloads in the "Japanese Gourmet Search Apps Chosen by International Travelers" ranking(*2).

Download URL: https://tabelog-tourists.onelink.me/3eEh/iqkkho9r

About the Tabelog Multilingual Smartphone App

Background

While "Japanese cuisine" is cited as a top highlight of visiting Japan(*5), travelers often express frustrations such as "only finding tourist-oriented restaurants" and challenges like "giving up on phone reservations because Japanese-language communication is required"(*6). As Japan's largest restaurant search and reservation service, Tabelog has developed this smartphone app leveraging the extensive database and expertise cultivated through its web version to address these pain points.

By providing locally-rated restaurant information in multiple languages, Tabelog aims to connect travelers with neighborhood dining establishments, contributing to the alleviation of overtourism and the revitalization of regional economies.

Key Features

[SEARCH] Map-Based Search and Comprehensive Information to Find Restaurants That Match Your Preferences Near Your Current Location

Utilizing Tabelog's database boasting Japan's largest number of listings, users can intuitively locate restaurants that match their preferences on a map near their current location. With abundant photos and reviews easily accessible on the go, travelers can confidently choose restaurants even in unfamiliar areas. [RESERVATION] Instant Online Booking Completed on Your Smartphone No Phone Calls Required

We've eliminated the barrier of "phone reservations" that pose challenges for travelers. Simply select your date, time, and party size within the app to instantly check availability and make online reservations whether you're on a train or between sightseeing activities. Secure your table smoothly without concerns about language barriers. [UI] Smartphone-Optimized Interface for Comfortable Navigation in Your Preferred Language

Fully supports English, Chinese (Traditional), and Korean. The multilingual service previously available on the web version now features the smooth operability unique to mobile apps. Beyond viewing translated information, the intuitive design allows users to deeply understand and choose restaurants without stress, even on smaller screens.

(*1) Restaurant search and reservation site with the most listed establishments survey (May 2024/internal research). Accessed target sites (Tabelog, Hot Pepper Gourmet, Gurunavi, Retty, Hitosara) and tallied all listed establishments displayed in searches without filtering, by prefecture. (*2) November 2025/AppTweak research. Combined downloads from "Food Drink (Restaurants Cafes)" and "Travel Navigation (Trip Planner)" categories on App Store and Google Play in surveyed regions (Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, United States). Compared as "Japanese Gourmet Search Apps."

Source: AppTweak (https://www.apptweak.com) (*3) 96.73 million users (September 2025) (*4) As of December 23, 2025 (*5) According to the Japan Tourism Agency's "Consumption Trend Survey for Foreigners Visiting Japan (2024)," "eating Japanese food" ranked first in "what they most looked forward to before visiting Japan" and "what they actually did." (*6) Refers to "communication with facility staff" and "insufficient multilingual signage" being cited as top difficulties during travel in the Japan Tourism Agency's "Survey on Improving the Accept Environment for Foreign Visitors" and similar studies.

About Kakaku.com, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Kakaku.com has been operating since the early days of Japan's internet era. Currently, the company plans and operates various web services deeply rooted in daily life, including the purchasing support site "Kakaku.com," restaurant search and reservation service "Tabelog," and job search aggregation service "Kyujin Box." Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities Code: 2371), the company provides platforms with the largest user bases in Japan across multiple sectors.

Service Overview: https://corporate.kakaku.com/en/service

Contacts:

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Public Relations and Investor Relations Office

pr@kakaku.com