

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kakaku.com, Inc. (KKC.F) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY14.411 billion, or JPY72.62 per share. This compares with JPY15.062 billion, or JPY76.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to JPY68.891 billion from JPY56.687 billion last year.



Kakaku.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY14.411 Bln. vs. JPY15.062 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY72.62 vs. JPY76.34 last year. -Revenue: JPY68.891 Bln vs. JPY56.687 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 96.09 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 92.000 B



