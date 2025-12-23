

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense company RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday said its Raytheon was awarded a $1.7 billion contract to supply Spain with four Patriot air and missile defense systems.



The foreign military sales contract includes radars, launchers, command and control stations, and training equipment.



RTX said Patriot is the only combat-proven, ground-based system that defends against long-range cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and all air-breathing threats.



The contract follows recent orders for additional Patriot systems from Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania in 2025.



On Monday, RTX shares closed at $185.68, up 2.02%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News