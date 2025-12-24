Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading, public sector SaaS company, today announced that due to logistical reasons, its Investor Day will now take place on Thursday, April 9th, 2026. The event was previously scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Sylogist's Investor Day will be held at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St. West, in Toronto, Ontario. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the event, Sylogist executive leadership will discuss the Company's value creation priorities and North Star goals, positioning in the market, customer sentiment, and the effectiveness of the Company's go-to-market strategy with its expanding partner network.

Sylogist's Investor Day is open to the investment community. Interested parties wishing to attend can RSVP for the event by emailing the Company's investor relations team at ir@sylogist.com.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

