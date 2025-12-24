- Italfarmaco grants JCR Pharmaceuticals exclusive rights to develop and commercialise givinostat in Japan -

- Additional strategic collaboration in rare diseases aimed at enhancing both companies' portfolios including exploring joint opportunities across JCR's R&D pipeline and platform technologies -

Italfarmaco S.p.A. and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; "JCR"), today announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialisation of givinostat in Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, JCR receives exclusive rights to commercialise givinostat for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan and will be responsible for the local execution of clinical development activities, as well as regulatory submissions.

Givinostat (marketed as Duvyzat in the US, UK and EU) is an orally administered histone deacetylase inhibitor developed by Italfarmaco to treat DMD, regardless of the underlying dystrophin gene mutation. It has obtained regulatory authorisation across several major markets, including the US, EU and the UK; it is currently not approved in Japan.

The agreement also establishes a broader strategic collaboration between the two companies to explore joint opportunities for the treatment of rare diseases.

"This partnership is a key milestone in our global strategy to expand access to givinostat and deepen our impact in rare diseases," said Antonio Nardi, Vice President and Head of Business Portfolio Development of Italfarmaco. "JCR's commitment to innovation, strong local expertise, and focus on patient-centred science make them an ideal partner for the expansion of our rare disease portfolios, not only in Japan, but also globally."

"Partnering with Italfarmaco is an important step for JCR as we enter the next phase of our growth and may be the first step in a long-lasting relationship between both companies that may extend into future research and development partnerships and cross-licensing opportunities," said Shin Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO of JCR Pharmaceuticals. "We remain dedicated to developing therapies for the rare disease community, and givinostat extends this commitment to an even broader group of patients with rare diseases in Japan."

Francesco De Santis, Chairman of Italfarmaco Group, added: "By joining forces with JCR, we are expanding access to an important DMD therapy for the Japanese Duchenne community and also laying the groundwork for future innovations in rare diseases. Together, we are committed to delivering meaningful solutions where they are needed most."

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare, progressive neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene. These mutations prevent the production of functional dystrophin, causing the dystrophin-associated protein complex (DAPC) to break down. This makes muscle fibres more vulnerable to damage and increases histone deacetylase (HDAC) levels in the muscle cells, blocking the activation of important genes needed for muscle maintenance and repair. As a result, muscle fibres experience ongoing damage, leading to chronic inflammation and poor regeneration. Over time, muscle cells die and are replaced by scar tissue and fat.1-4 DMD primarily affects males, with symptoms typically appearing between the ages of two and five years. As the condition progresses, muscle weakness worsens, leading to difficulty walking and eventually loss of ambulation. Over time, the heart and respiratory muscles are also affected, which are the leading causes of premature death.5 DMD is one of the most severe and common forms of childhood muscular dystrophy, with a global birth incidence of approximately 1 in 5,050 boys.6 DMD affects an estimated 3,500 patients in Japan.7

About Givinostat

Givinostat (Duvyzat) was discovered through Italfarmaco's research and development efforts in collaboration with Telethon and Duchenne Parent Project (Italy). Givinostat is the first nonsteroidal drug approved to treat patients with all genetic variants of DMD. It is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that works by targeting pathogenic processes to reduce inflammation and loss of muscle. Givinostat's mechanism of action inhibits HDAC pathological overactivity in an effort to address the cascade of events leading to muscle damage, thereby counteracting the disease pathology and slowing down muscle degeneration.

About Italfarmaco S.p.A.

Founded in 1938 in Milan, Italy, Italfarmaco is a private global pharmaceutical company that has led the successful development and approval of many pharmaceutical products around the world. The Italfarmaco group has operations in more than 90 countries through directly controlled or affiliated companies. The company is a leader in pharmaceutical research, product development, production and commercialisation with proven success in many therapeutic areas including immuno-oncology, gynaecology, neurology, cardiovascular disease and rare diseases. Italfarmaco's rare disease unit includes programmes in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and polycythaemia vera.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that develops treatments that go beyond rare diseases to solve the world's most complex healthcare challenges. We continue to build upon our 50-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler-Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II, MPS IIIA and B (Sanfilippo syndrome type A and B), and more. Our core values Putting people first, Forging our own path, Always advancing, and Committed to excellence mean that the work we do benefits all our stakeholders, including partners, patients and employees. We strive to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. For more information, please visit JCR's global website: https://jcrpharm.com/.

