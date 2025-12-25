

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T) announced production, sales, and export figures for November 2025. Global production was 257,008 vehicles, down 4.2% from a year ago. The company noted that, following the sale of shares in Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., the figures for India now include only Nissan-produced models. Year-on-year comparisons were made against volumes excluding Renault production. Production in Japan was 41,874 vehicles, a decline of 31.6% from last year.



For the month of November, global sales were 265,067 vehicles, a decline of 4.9% from previous year. Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 26.5% from last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News