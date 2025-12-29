Anzeige
RIBER receives a major order in Europe for two MBE 6000 production systems, including associated services


RIBER receives a major order in Europe
for two MBE 6000 production systems,
including associated services

Bezons (France), December 29, 2025 - 8:00 am - RIBER, a global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces that a European customer has placed a major order for two MBE 6000 production systems, including associated services, for delivery next year.

The customer is a European company with fully vertically integrated production facilities, specializing in the development and manufacturing of a broad portfolio of photonic devices serving multiple fast-growing markets. These include optical connectivity for AI data centers, high-power light sources for LiDAR applications, as well as expanding medical, industrial, and scientific markets. This high-value investment marks a new phase in the expansion of the customer's industrial production capacity, enabling it to better support rising demand for high-performance optical sources.

This order also covers a comprehensive range of services and productivity-enhancing solutions provided by RIBER, aimed at further strengthening manufacturing efficiency and process integration.

Recognized as the reference technology for epitaxial growth, molecular beam epitaxy enables atomic-level process control, high material purity, excellent uniformity and outstanding reproducibility, which are critical for the performance and reliability of advanced optoelectronic devices.

RIBER's MBE 6000 platform is specifically designed for industrial-scale production of advanced III-V structures, offering high throughput, robust process stability and advanced automation. Its multi-wafer processing capability, supporting up to four 6-inch wafers per run, enables significant productivity gains and cost-efficient industrial manufacturing, while ensuring excellent uniformity and high reproducibility required for the growth of complex multilayer heterostructures.

The two systems are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

About RIBER
Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts
RIBER
Annie Geoffroy | Tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
Cyril Combe - Investors relations | Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36 | ccombe@actus.fr
Serena Boni - Press relations | Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | sboni@actus.fr


