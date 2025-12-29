Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
Dow Jones News
29.12.2025 12:45 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
29-Dec-2025 / 11:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                     Jessica Frame 
 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment       Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                     Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 103,590 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP1.448     103,590

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-15

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 412781 
EQS News ID:  2251592 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251592&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2025 06:10 ET (11:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
